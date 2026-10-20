Sharjah Ruler: Holy Quran monument at Cultural Square symbolises Quran’s role as guiding reference for Muslims

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, explained that the Holy Quran monument stands at Cultural Square in Sharjah as a symbol of the Holy Quran’s role as the guiding reference for Muslims. His Highness noted that the square could also be called Quran Square or Book Square.

His Highness announced a project to build an underground pedestrian tunnel linking Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal Mosque to Cultural Square.

His Highness also revealed that the second part of His Highness’ Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia would be presented at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, opening at Expo Centre Sharjah on 4 November, bringing the total number of completed volumes to 130 out of the planned 500.

Speaking by telephone on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and presented by its Director-General, Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, His Highness said the tunnel would provide a safe route for people crossing the square from the mosque, preventing damage to flowers and plants and allowing visitors to take photographs without disrupting traffic or landscaping. Work on the project is under way.

His Highness spoke about the rows of columns in the Islamic Garden and the Arab Garden, extending towards the House of Wisdom. The columns bear the names of Islamic thinkers, while the columns in the section extending towards the Arab Capital of Culture bear the names of Arab thinkers, both Muslim and non-Muslim.

His Highness explained that the columns provide visitors with cultural information about the thinkers and their contributions. Their stories are displayed on the columns and take only a few minutes to read, allowing parents to introduce their children to the figures’ lives and achievements.

His Highness named the columns ‘Teaches and Learns’ to reflect their educational purpose. His Highness stressed that gaining cultural knowledge requires personal commitment, intellectual effort and hard work, not money. His Highness also expressed hope that children would study and understand their heritage, building self-confidence through knowledge, awareness and culture.

His Highness said the second part of His Highness’ Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia would be presented at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, held under the theme ‘Made of Stories’.

His Highness explained that the encyclopaedia is being published over four years. Last year, 46 volumes covering science, literature, the arts and notable figures were completed. The latest work will bring the total to 130 volumes, with the third part scheduled for completion next year and the fourth and final part in the following year, completing the 500-volume project.

His Highness said the encyclopaedia covers a wide range of disciplines in a clear, accessible style. For example, readers researching the poet Ahmed Shawqi will be able to identify his critics and access the books containing their criticism with a single click.

Describing the encyclopaedia as an unprecedented undertaking, His Highness said 1,000 researchers specialising in religious sciences, Arabic and other fields had contributed to its development. Another 300 joined this year to cover literature and the arts, including theatre, novels, photography and painting, bringing the total to 1,300 researchers.

His Highness stressed the importance of advancing the nation in religion, knowledge, thought and literature, expressing hope that the project would be completed next year.

His Highness said the forthcoming publications would help researchers who struggle to obtain historical source material.

A collection of 60 volumes documenting Portuguese history in the Indian Ocean, from Mozambique to Indonesia, will be presented at the book fair. His Highness explained that the documents took a year to verify, with His Highness completing the final review three days before the interview.

A 61st volume explains difficult words and identifies kings and ministers mentioned in the collection, making research easier and reducing the need to consult other references. The collection will be published in Arabic and English.

His Highness also highlighted Compendium of Histories, which discusses the British as neighbours, as well as the Dutch and the Ottomans. His Highness said the collection provides researchers with the relevant historical documents.

His Highness urged researchers to make clear that the publications reproduce original historical records rather than present the information as His Highness’s own account. His Highness encouraged researchers to study the documents, noting that material on each page could provide the basis for a doctoral thesis.

His Highness said the publications had covered Gulf history up to the beginning of British control in 1806. That year, British diplomat and military figure John Malcolm wrote a handwritten document outlining a plan for the Gulf. His Highness said the original had been found in a box His Highness uses to preserve historical records.

A new book will document the British presence in the Gulf from 1806 until their departure, incorporating relevant documents from the period. His Highness expressed hope that the book would be completed this year.

His Highness explained that once the verification of a book is complete, it goes directly to print. His Highness added that His Highness had been waking up daily at 3am since 25 October 2025 to verify manuscripts before the start of official working hours. His Highness stressed that His Highness takes responsibility for every word and punctuation mark in the books His Highness reviews.

His Highness said this year's Sharjah International Book Fair would be distinguished in many respects. His Highness emphasised the importance of encouraging reading, research and postgraduate studies, expressing pride in the advanced studies undertaken by young people and their commitment to sound scientific research.

His Highness expressed hope that society would benefit from this knowledge and that Sharjah would continue to maintain its leading position.

His Highness also urged young men and women to avoid frivolity and name-calling, saying such behaviour was unbecoming of those responsible for raising children. His Highness called on every member of society to fulfil worldly responsibilities, for which everyone would ultimately be held accountable on the Day of Judgement.