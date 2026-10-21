SpaceX reported Q3 2026 total revenue of $14.6 bn, beating Wall Street estimates of $12.87 bn

NEW YORK, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX reported Q3 revenue of $14.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street consensus estimates of $12.87 billion, driven by 161% year-over-year top-line growth.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.35—more than double the $0.15 consensus estimate—while net income surged to $4.4 billion, well ahead of the expected $1.88 billion.

The company said top-line acceleration was anchored by the company's Super Intelligence (SI) division, which generated $7.6 billion in revenue against expectations of $6.3 billion. The Connectivity segment contributed $5.2 billion (vs. $4.9 billion estimated), fueled by accelerating Starlink consumer adoption and expanding enterprise and government contracts. Space segment revenue reached $1.8 billion, exceeding the $1.43 billion target.