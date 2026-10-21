UN to launch forum on AI in international peace and security

NEW YORK, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- On Thursday, the The United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) Centre of Excellence on AI, Peace and Security will launch a new multi-stakeholder forum on AI in international peace and security and in the military domain – the first and only such forum within the UN system so far.

UNIDIR Director Robin Geiss said the forum will focus on three areas:

1. Developing a framework for responsible industry behaviour, with practical, voluntary guidelines for companies to follow at the design and development stage for AI military tools.

2. Developing an “AI security lexicon” to clarify key concepts such as autonomy, safety or security, which are currently being used very differently by different stakeholders – creating ambiguity that hinders trust and cooperation.

3. Addressing the risk of misuse of AI by non-State armed groups to support operational planning, execution, and logistics.