EU: Over €1.2 trillion invested in sustainable activities

BRUSSELS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Over €1.2 trillion has been invested in sustainable activities in the EU since 2021, according to data published by the Commission.

The figures highlight continued growth in the use of the EU's sustainable finance framework. Clean technologies strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy and energy security by channelling investments into domestic renewable energy, electrification, and other clean technologies, thus reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The data shows that in 2025, over €320 billion was invested in activities aligned with the EU Taxonomy, the EU classification system that helps companies and investors identify environmentally sustainable activities. The energy sector accounted for the largest share of such investments, driven mainly by electricity providers.

The figures reveal that European Green Bonds are also gaining momentum. Since the European Green Bond Standard started to apply in December 2024, around €60 billion has been issued, including €21 billion in 2025 and a further €39 billion euro from 1 January to 7 October 2026, nearly double the amount issued in the first year. This points to growing use of the standard, which is a voluntary framework for bonds issued to finance sustainable activities aligned with Taxonomy.