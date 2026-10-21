EU trade in wind turbines increased in 2025

BRUSSELS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, EU imported €11.4 billion worth of green energy products (solar panels, biofuels and wind turbines) and exported €4.6 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In 2025, the value of solar panels imported to the EU fell by 27.7% to €8.0 billion. The volume of imports decreased by 4.0%, suggesting that the average price of imported solar panels fell.

EU imports of biofuels were worth €2.7 billion, down 7.9% compared with the previous year. The volume of imports also decreased, by 11.6%.

On the other hand, the value of wind turbine imports increased by 40.6% to €0.7 billion, and the volume of imports rose even more sharply, by 69.0%.

Turning to exports, EU exported €0.5 billion worth of solar panels in 2025. The value of exports decreased by 23.6% while the volume increased by 2.6%.

EU exports of biofuels were valued at €1.0 billion, following a 45.9% drop in value and 46.2% decrease in volume compared with the previous year.

Of the 3 product groups, wind turbines had the highest export value (€3.1 billion). Compared with the previous year there was an increase in both the value (10.8%) and volume (9.5%).

In 2025, China was by far the largest supplier of solar panels, accounting for 98.6% of all imports and continuing to dominate the imports.

For liquid biofuels, Malaysia led the imports with a share of 21.9%, followed by the United States (16.1%), Argentina (12.4%) and the United Kingdom (12.3%). China was no longer among the leading trade partners, as imports of biofuels from this country fell from 24.2% of the total in 2024 to just 1.3% in 2025, while Malaysia and the United States increased their EU exports, from 15.3% and 8.4% in 2024, respectively.

In 2025, imports of wind turbines were mostly from China (59.6%) and India (22.2%). Compared with 2024, China increased its share from 41.3% and replaced India as the top supplier.