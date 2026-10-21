McNulty signs off UAE Team Emirates-XRG season with Veneto Classic victory

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG brought the curtain down on their 2026 season in style as Brandon McNulty powered to a solo victory at the Veneto Classic, with teammate Pavel Sivakov taking an impressive third place in his final race for the Emirati squad.

The victory marked McNulty’s first success in the rainbow jersey since becoming world road race champion in Montréal last month and brought UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s final tally for the season to 78 victories.

With a lead of around 20 seconds at 6km to go, McNulty continued to extend his advantage, eventually crossing the finish line alone to celebrate a memorable first victory in the rainbow jersey.

The double podium was a fitting conclusion to a season which has tested the team in many ways. Despite a challenging year marked by crashes, injuries and periods without several key riders, the squad continued to challenge at the highest level, ultimately finishing the campaign with 78 victories.