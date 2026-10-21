Korean exports double to US$61.6 billion on robust chip shipments

SEOUL, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports more than doubled year-on-year during the first 20 days of October, reaching US$61.6 billion amid record shipments of semiconductors, according to data released Wednesday by the Korea Customs Service.

The daily average export value in terms of business days reached US$4.74 billion, the highest for the first 20 days of any month. Imports rose 42.8 percent year-on-year to US$47.1 billion over the same period, resulting in a trade surplus of US$14.5 billion.

By sector, exports of chips surged 222.5 percent to US$27.5 billion, accounting for 44.7 percent of total exports and leading the overall gains. Outbound shipments of petroleum products rose 68.3 percent, while those of automobiles increased 40.9 percent and steel products climbed 42.6 percent.

By destination, exports to China and the United States soared 154.4 percent and 154.9 percent, respectively, while shipments to Vietnam and the European Union also increased. The combined exports from the beginning of the year through Tuesday reached US$876.3 billion, with a total trade surplus of US$266.9 billion.