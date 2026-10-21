UAE climbs in 2026 Global Pension Index

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has recorded progress in the 2026 Global Pension Index, published by Marsh (formerly Mercer), and CFA Institute. The UAE’s score and ranking improved among the retirement-income systems assessed, with its overall score rising from 64.9 in 2025 to 70.0 in 2026, advancing from a C+ to a B grade. The UAE system also achieved an A grade in the adequacy and integrity categories, reflecting the strength of pension benefits and protections for insured members.

The Index assesses retirement systems across three main pillars: adequacy, sustainability and integrity, alongside a range of economic, social and demographic factors.

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) stated that the Index provides an important international benchmark supporting the continued development of the UAE’s retirement-income system. GPSSA noted that strengthening the system’s sustainability is an ongoing national responsibility focused on protecting the rights of insured members and pensioners today, while ensuring its ability to serve future generations.

Over recent years, the pension system has undergone several legislative and administrative developments. These include the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 on Pension and Social Security, alongside the continued development of digital services and efforts to strengthen financial literacy and early retirement planning.

GPSSA supports citizens in preparing proactively for their financial future through several initiatives, including the Wafra programme, which promotes financial literacy, and the Balanced Step programme, which provides financial guidance, in addition to Pension Advisory Services and the digital services available through GPSSA’s Ma’ashi platform.

GPSSA confirmed that it will continue reviewing the Index findings and recommendations in coordination with the relevant government entities. It will draw on these insights to further develop the pension and social security system, improve services, and strengthen pension sustainability for current and future generations.