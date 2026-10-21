Nigeria reports first Ebola case

CAPITALS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nigeria has confirmed its first case of Ebola virus disease in a woman who arrived from Uganda and is currently in isolation, according to Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate.

The announcement came amid warnings from Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), who described the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain as the most geographically widespread in the continent's history.

The outbreak, which began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May, has claimed 4,381 lives out of more than 9,000 confirmed cases, making it the deadliest in the country's history. Meanwhile, Kenya's Ministry of Health reported its ninth confirmed case of the virus.

Uganda's Ministry of Health, meanwhile, said the country has no confirmed active Ebola cases, stressing that the woman's transit through Uganda does not establish that she contracted the virus there.

Africa CDC urged the international community to take urgent action and provide funding, personnel and medical supplies to contain the outbreak.