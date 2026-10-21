China unveils top 10 applications of homegrown AI supercluster

SHENZHEN, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- China has unveiled the top 10 applications of its first homegrown 100,000-card artificial intelligence (AI) supercluster during the 2026 CCF National Annual Conference on High Performance Computing in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), a 100,000-card AI supercluster is a computing infrastructure that links 100,000 AI computing cards through high-speed connections.

Completed and put into operation in July this year, the Chinese supercluster, known as Dawning 8000 (Dengfeng), has achieved a major breakthrough not only in scale but also in its ability to integrate two approaches to computing, supercomputing and AI computing, on a unified infrastructure. This enables it to handle both high-precision scientific simulations and large-scale AI model training and inference.

The top 10 application achievements include supporting the creation of the world's first digital twin of the human brain on the scale of 100 billion neurons, the "HyperMillennium" project that simulates the evolution of a universe spanning tens of billions of light-years, and a next-generation weather forecasting model capable of completing global forecast calculations at a resolution of one kilometre within one hour.