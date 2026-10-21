Children's National Hospital in Washington praises UAE healthcare advancements

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is making rapid progress in healthcare, particularly in innovation and precision medicine, according to Dr. Karen Smith, Executive Medical Director of Global Services at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.

She highlighted cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) on genetic screening for newborns and with Al Jalila Children's Hospital in Dubai on nursing training, improving the quality of care and remote monitoring of cardiac patients.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, Dr. Smith said the UAE is witnessing rapid progress in healthcare and adopting advanced applications in innovation and precision medicine.

She highlighted cooperation with DoH on comprehensive whole-exome sequencing for newborns, which helps identify potential medical conditions, supports early intervention and enables appropriate preventive care.

Dr. Smith added that Children's National Hospital has maintained relationships with healthcare institutions in the UAE for more than 30 years, including cooperation with various hospitals and government entities.

She explained that its work with Al Jalila Children's Hospital in Dubai focuses on training nursing staff and improving the quality of healthcare, strengthening their ability to provide treatment for children in the UAE.

Dr. Smith noted that remote monitoring services for the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) at Al Jalila Children's Hospital began in June this year, with specialised nurses in Washington monitoring patients during nighttime hours in the UAE.

The service provides additional support to nursing staff, enhances patient monitoring and safety, and offers consultations and assistance to teams working in the unit.

Regarding medical advancements, she said recent research at Children's National Hospital into treatments for paediatric brain tumours has attracted interest from international institutions seeking to participate in related studies.

The Executive Medical Director of Global Services at Children's National Hospital also highlighted developments in gene therapy, which has helped treat an adolescent with sickle cell disease and has been used in cases of muscular dystrophy and beta thalassaemia.

She said that the hospital also provides specialised epilepsy surgery for children from around the world, citing the case of a child who no longer requires anti-seizure medication following treatment and is now in good health.