Danish 'Public Intelligence' showcases social robot at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Danish company Public Intelligence showcased LOVOT, a social robot developed by Japan's GROOVE X, during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The robot demonstrates how smart technologies can enhance human interaction with technology and support emotional wellbeing through companionship and communication, helping foster positive emotions, particularly among those most in need of care.

LOVOT combines artificial intelligence (AI), sensing technologies and autonomous movement with features that simulate aspects of human interaction. It is equipped with a range of sensors that enable it to perceive and interact with its surroundings.

Peter Julius, Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Public Intelligence, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company's participation in the summit through the stand of its strategic partner, Mediclinic Middle East, provides an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the UAE's rapid advancements in digital health and technology, explore the local environment and identify opportunities for future partnerships.

He explained that LOVOT was designed to enhance human interaction with technology. The robot is fully autonomous in its movement, navigating its surroundings in search of people willing to engage with it and attempting to establish contact as soon as its sensors detect them.