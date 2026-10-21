'Takasago' opens new Creative Centre in Dubai

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Takasago International Corporation, one of the world’s leading fragrance and flavour companies, has opened its new Creative Centre in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the Group’s expansion in the region.

Designed as an integrated hub for fragrance creation, the facility incorporates advanced laboratories, bringing Takasago’s global expertise closer to its customers and regional partners, while combining its international capabilities with a deeper understanding of local cultures, olfactive traditions, and consumer preferences.

“Takasago’s new Creative Centre in Dubai reflects the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and innovation,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group. “We continue to provide a specialised ecosystem, underpinned by state-of-the-art infrastructure, that enables companies to grow their presence in Dubai and pursue new opportunities across regional and international markets, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

“The Middle East is no longer simply one of the fastest-growing fragrance markets in the world. It has become one of perfumery’s most powerful creative forces,” said Bassel Kouchacji, Managing Director Fragrance Middle East, Takasago. “Opening our new Creative Centre in Dubai reflects our long-term commitment to the region.”

Takasago’s presence in the Middle East has grown steadily over the past decade, following the establishment of its Dubai presence in 2015. With its new Creative Centre in Dubai, Takasago aims to respond to the specific needs of its regional customers and develop fragrances that resonate locally while reaching audiences beyond the region.

Founded in Japan in 1920, Takasago now operates through subsidiaries in 28 countries, further strengthening the Dubai centre's role within its global research and innovation network.

The Creative Centre in Dubai will work in close connection with Takasago’s international network of perfumers, evaluators, scientists, and technical experts, creating a continuous exchange of expertise within its global network.

The inauguration of Takasago’s Creative Centre in Dubai coincided with Beautyworld Dubai 2026, where the company presented its latest creative vision through 13 new fragrances.