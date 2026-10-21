UAE National Guard gains full FIEP membership at Argentina summit

BUENOS AIRES, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Guard has been admitted as a full member of the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status (FIEP) during the organisation's 2026 summit in Argentina, marking a new achievement that strengthens the UAE's presence in international security cooperation.

Major General Staff Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, led the UAE delegation to the summit, during which the National Guard was admitted as a full member, marking the culmination of a year of active participation and institutional cooperation and reflecting international confidence in the efficiency and advanced capabilities of the UAE's security and military institutions.

This achievement reflects the UAE's prominent international stature, established through the forward-looking vision of its leadership, its approach to developing advanced national institutions, strengthening strategic partnerships and actively contributing to security and stability at regional and international levels.

In his address to the summit, Major General Staff Al Ameri affirmed that the UAE National Guard's accession to FIEP as a full member represents a strategic milestone in its institutional development and marks the beginning of a new phase of international partnerships and multilateral security cooperation.

He said, "This achievement reflects the UAE's distinguished international standing and the efficiency, readiness and advanced capabilities of its security and military institutions, thanks to the unwavering support and wise vision of our leadership, which has made security and stability fundamental pillars of the country's development and prosperity."

He stressed that this membership represents not merely an institutional achievement but also a new responsibility and a commitment to active and effective participation in supporting the organisation's objectives, exchanging expertise and knowledge, developing training, qualification and capacity-building systems, and enhancing readiness and joint responses to evolving security challenges.

The National Guard Commander affirmed that contemporary security challenges, characterised by their complexity, interconnected nature and transnational dimensions, require effective international partnerships, continuous coordination and integrated efforts and capabilities.

He noted the UAE National Guard's commitment to being a reliable and influential partner in supporting international security cooperation, contributing to the development of its mechanisms and enhancing its effectiveness.

The summit witnessed the signing of a joint declaration by commanders of member forces, emphasising the importance of strengthening international security cooperation, developing mechanisms for coordination and the exchange of information and expertise, advancing training, qualification and capacity-building systems, and enhancing cooperation in addressing emerging security threats and cross-border challenges.

The declaration aims to support the readiness of member forces and their ability to respond effectively, contributing to regional and international security and stability.