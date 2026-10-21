DoH signs agreements to advance research in life sciences, personalised preventive health, AI drug discovery

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed agreements with Isomorphic Labs, WHOOP, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and AstraZeneca.

DoH and Isomorphic Labs announced the signing of an agreement to collaborate on AI-enabled drug discovery research and explore innovation frameworks for pre-clinical research.

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit by Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, and Max Jaderberg, President of Isomorphic Labs.

Under the agreement, the collaboration aims to develop a pre-clinical research roadmap for selected AI-enabled discovery projects over a 24-month period, with research conducted within Abu Dhabi's Trusted Research Environment. Isomorphic Labs has built a world-leading drug design engine (IsoDDE) comprised of foundational AI models to provide the predictive fidelity required to navigate novel biological systems with unprecedented accuracy.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, said, “Artificial intelligence is changing not only how quickly we discover new medicines, but how precisely we can target disease. Realising that potential requires more than technology. It requires rich clinical and genomic data, a research environment that can translate insight into discovery, and regulation that advances at the pace of science.

"Abu Dhabi has built that foundation. Through the Emirati Genome Programme and our connected health system, we are opening new possibilities for more precise, personalised treatments. Our collaboration with Isomorphic Labs brings together expertise in AI drug discovery and Abu Dhabi’s unique strengths to accelerate the development of treatments that can benefit patients here and globally."

Jaderberg said, “At Isomorphic Labs, we are reimagining the entire drug discovery process from first principles with AI. The collaboration marks a critical step forward in advancing AI-driven drug discovery. We have a shared commitment to scientific innovation, with the ultimate aim of accelerating delivery of medicines to patients globally.”

The collaboration reflects DoH's role in enabling the responsible use of predictive and generative AI in health research. It forms part of Abu Dhabi's intelligent life sciences strategy which connects population-scale genomic and health data, research infrastructure, and regulatory pathways to accelerate the development of new medicines in the emirate.

Together, the parties aim to help accelerate AI-driven discovery research, as well as broaden the evidence base for future medicines, as Middle Eastern populations have been historically underrepresented in the genomic data behind drug discovery.

Meanwhile, DoH and WHOOP announced a strategic research collaboration to explore the role of continuous health insights and coaching in preventive health. The research supports Abu Dhabi’s shift from reacting to illness towards personalised prevention at scale.

The agreement was also signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori and Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.

The collaboration will consist of a phased research programme on heart and metabolic health, exploring how wearable technology can help people better understand their bodies and take a more informed, proactive approach to their health.

WHOOP continuously senses an individual’s key health indicators such as sleep, recovery, strain, stress, and cardiovascular health, providing context beyond a single measurement. The first, foundational study of the 24-month programme aims to assess how this continuous data, alongside coaching from WHOOP, can affect key health markers like weight, waist circumference, heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and sleep over a six-month period for adults with obesity and high blood pressure. The study’s design and oversight will be supported by physicians in Abu Dhabi.

Subsequent studies will explore how WHOOP can help reduce risk factors for heart and metabolic disease by supporting the behavioural changes required alongside treatment. The programme will generate novel, real-world evidence on the role wearable technology can play in preventive and cardiometabolic health.

In line with Abu Dhabi's prevention-led health agenda, the collaboration brings the continuous health data of WHOOP into the emirate's intelligent health system to accelerate population health research and safely scale new models of care.

Al Mansoori said, “Our bodies can signal changes long before we feel unwell. The earlier we recognise those signals, the more we can do to protect our health. Abu Dhabi has built an intelligent health system that uses AI to turn complex health data into meaningful, personalised insights. Our partnership with WHOOP will explore how data from wearables can be translated into practical, personalised guidance, helping people better understand their health and make lasting changes.”

Ahmed said, “This is a landmark partnership for WHOOP and Abu Dhabi. We first began working in the UAE in 2016. Since then, hundreds of thousands of citizens and residents have come to trust WHOOP to support their health and performance goals. At WHOOP, we believe deeply in what continuous data insights and coaching can offer when applied to real health challenges. Abu Dhabi puts data at the heart of how it cares for people, and I'm incredibly proud to work alongside them to explore what's possible, and even more excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Research will follow data governance guidelines on data minimisation, transparent data processing and secure storage, in line with applicable regulations and international best practices.

Meanwhile, DoH, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and AstraZeneca have announced a new collaboration positioning Abu Dhabi as a priority location in AstraZeneca’s global clinical trial network. The collaboration leverages the emirate’s intelligent health system, advanced research infrastructure and enabling regulatory environment.

The collaboration will explore the feasibility of up to 30 clinical trials in Abu Dhabi by 2030 across AstraZeneca’s biopharmaceutical portfolio with a focus on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, which are leading causes of mortality in the UAE. The collaboration could deliver an estimated AED180 million (US$50 million) investment into life sciences research in Abu Dhabi by 2030.

The collaboration builds on Abu Dhabi’s long-term partnership with AstraZeneca in research, genomics, and digital health. It brings together DoH’s role in enabling clinical research and developing Abu Dhabi’s intelligent life sciences ecosystem, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s clinical and research expertise, and AstraZeneca’s global R&D capabilities.

Drawing on Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s research infrastructure, it aims to strengthen local research capacity and generate high-quality evidence relevant to the region’s health needs. The first six trials are expected to begin at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi by the end of 2026.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori said, “Abu Dhabi has built an intelligent health system where population-scale data, research infrastructure, and clinical excellence translate into better health outcomes. This collaboration brings global clinical trials into this system, supporting our ambition to create a globally recognised environment for clinical research, and strengthens the evidence base to help ensure that new medicines are developed for the diversity of the world’s patients.”

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “By combining Cleveland Clinic clinical expertise, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure, and AstraZeneca’s global research capabilities, we can accelerate clinical research, expand access to innovative treatments, and generate evidence that improves patient outcomes. Together, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in clinical research, with benefits for patients across the globe.”

Mikhail Kosiborod, Senior Vice President, Late CVRM BioPharmaceutical R&D, AstraZeneca, said, “Clinical trials play a vital role in generating high-quality evidence that advances healthcare, providing patients with early access to promising new therapies and ensuring our data is generated in diverse, representative populations.

"This collaboration with the DoH and Cleveland Clinic will enable further investment in clinical research infrastructure, and deliver evidence that informs clinical practice, ultimately shaping the future of patient care across conditions that are the biggest public health threats, both locally and globally.”

The collaboration also aims to generate locally relevant evidence, drawing on Abu Dhabi’s population-scale health and genomics data to help address the historical underrepresentation of regional populations in pharmaceutical research. The proposed studies will support the development of local investigators and research professionals, while creating opportunities for eligible patients to participate in international clinical research, subject to study approvals and enrolment criteria.