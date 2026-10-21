UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

An official reception ceremony was held to welcome Prime Minister Wong, featuring performances of the national anthems of Singapore and the UAE and a guard of honour.

Among those present to welcome the Prime Minister of Singapore were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.