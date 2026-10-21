Mubadala Foundation, UAE Handball Federation partner to launch Youth Handball League

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Handball Federation and Mubadala Foundation on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to support the national Youth League for the 2026-2027 season.

From this season onwards, the league, which features 13 teams, will be known as the Youth Handball League presented by Mubadala.

The partnership is the first-of-its-kind for a youth league in the history of Emirati handball. It reflects growing investment in youth categories as the foundation for a strong and sustainable future for the sport, and the importance of collaboration between the sports sector and national institutions in supporting Emirati talent.

The partnership reflects Mubadala Foundation’s commitment to developing young Emirati talent, promoting participation in sport and providing young athletes with opportunities to improve their skills and gain competitive experience.

Khaled Al Rashedi, Chairman of Mubadala Foundation, said, "Through our partnership with the UAE Handball Federation, we are creating opportunities for young athletes to compete, grow and realise their potential, while nurturing a generation ready to contribute to the UAE’s continued progress."

Eng. Saud Ibrahim Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Handball Federation, thanked Mubadala Foundation for its support, saying the partnership would provide young players with a competitive environment to develop their skills and prepare them to represent their clubs and national teams.

Dr. Mona Ibrahim Al Raisi, Board Member of the UAE Handball Federation and Chairperson of the Investment and Marketing Committee and the Media and Corporate Communication Committee, said the agreement underscores the federation's commitment to investing in youth development and building strategic partnerships with national institutions.

She added that such partnerships are essential to developing Emirati handball, nurturing future talent and ensuring the sport's long-term sustainability.