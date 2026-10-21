19 of world's top female triathletes to compete in Dubai T100

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai T100 Triathlon organising committee has announced that 19 leading female professional triathletes will compete at Al Mamzar on 14th November, in an event organised and supported by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Sports Council.

Switzerland's Julie Derron heads the field as she seeks to defend her Dubai T100 title and extend her lead in the T100 Race to Qatar standings ahead of the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in Doha on 10th–12th December.

Dubai is the last of the four women's races this season and the final opportunity for athletes to score points and improve their positions in the standings before the season's world champion is decided.

Alongside Derron, the professional start list includes Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, Germany's Bianca Bogen, New Zealand's Nicole van der Kaay, Spain's Sara Pérez Sala, Great Britain's Kate Waugh, Austria's Lisa Perterer, Britain's Jessica Fullagar and Lizzie Rayner, Germany's Caroline Pohle, France's Audrey Merle, Belgium's Hanne De Vet, Denmark's Katrine Christensen, Germany's Daniela Kleiser, Britain's Sophie Evans and Megan McDonald, Brazil's Djenyfer Arnold, and Italy's Francesca Crestani and Sara Sandrini.

This season's T100 Triathlon World Tour is split into four women's races and four men's races, and both fields come together in Doha in December. Each race carries a US$50,000 winner's prize, double last year's.

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, highlighted the significance of Dubai as the women's last chance to score points before Qatar, with the closely contested standings raising the stakes.