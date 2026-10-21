Dubai introduces world’s first 'Future Perfects' jobs at Museum of the Future

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai has opened applications for a new job title, “Future Perfects,” as the Museum of the Future launched an unconventional talent search to recruit individuals who will become the human face of its visitor experience.

The Museum is looking for people with imagination, curiosity, emotional intelligence, strong communication skills and adaptability. The selected candidates will join the Museum in full-time roles, helping bring to life a completely reimagined visitor experience and narrative as it prepares to reopen in 2027.

The search is designed to discover qualities that rarely come through on a CV: curiosity, warmth, emotional intelligence, adaptability and imagination. Rather than asking candidates to describe these qualities, the Museum wants to see them in action through live assessments, with shortlisted candidates progressing to final auditions before an expert judging panel.

A Future Perfect is part guide and part storyteller, someone who can make visitors feel welcome, spark curiosity and translate complex ideas into engaging conversations that resonate with people of different ages, cultures and backgrounds.

The Museum is looking for natural communicators, attentive listeners and confident problem-solvers who can adapt to unexpected situations and connect with different personalities. Previous experience in museums or customer service is not required.

Successful candidates will join the Museum of the Future’s Visitor Experience team full-time beginning in November 2026, welcoming visitors from around the world and helping turn encounters with ideas about science, technology, nature, society and the future into conversations that feel personal, relevant and possible.

Azza AlNuaimi, COO of Museum of the Future, said, “Dubai has built its global position by recognising possibilities before they become obvious and creating the conditions for people, ideas and ambition to turn them into reality. The Museum of the Future reflects this same mindset. It does not simply ask what the future will look like, but who will shape it, how people will experience it and how each person can see their own place within it.”

AlNuaimi added, “As technology continues to expand what is possible, human curiosity, imagination and connection play an essential role in how we explore, understand and shape those possibilities. These qualities cannot be measured by a degree, a job title or years of experience. ‘The Future Perfects’ reflect Dubai’s belief in recognising potential beyond conventional paths. We are looking for people who may never have imagined working in a museum yet possess exactly what a museum of the future needs.”

Applications are open until 8th of November 2026, through the official Future Perfects auditions portal at futureperfects.museumofthefuture.ae

The selection process will begin with online applications, followed by live assessments, shortlisting and a final casting day featuring live auditions.

Throughout the process, candidates will be evaluated on their communication skills, adaptability, ability to think on their feet and capacity to connect with others. The final casting day will determine which candidates are selected to join the Museum.

The Museum is also inviting the public to nominate individuals they believe would make exceptional Future Perfects through its official social media channels.

Since opening in 2022, the Museum of the Future has welcomed more than five million visitors from around the world, including people from over 180 nationalities.