SIBF 2026 to host over 50 Arab authors from 17 countries

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will welcome more than 50 authors and creatives from 17 Arab countries for a cultural programme spanning fiction, poetry, literary criticism, theatre, arts, and cultural and historical studies.

Taking place from 4th to 15th November 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the fair will give audiences opportunities to meet writers, intellectuals and artists from different generations, discover their work and engage in discussions on Arabic literature and its relationship with society, identity and cultural change.

Among the Emirati participants is Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, whose literary work spans novels, short stories and research into Nabati poetry and folk heritage. His works include "P.O. Box 1003" and "One Room Is Not Enough". He will be joined by novelist, short story writer and poet Ali Abu Al Reesh, a prominent figure in Emirati fiction.

Also participating is novelist Reem Al Kamali, whose writing draws inspiration from history, archaeology and local memory. Her works include "The Dalma Statue" and "Rose's Diary", which was shortlisted for the 2022 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

Novelist Nadia Al Najjar, whose writing spans fiction, short stories and children's literature, will also take part. Her works include "Cities of Longing", "The Dal Trilogy" and "The Touch of Light", which was shortlisted for the 2025 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

The programme will also feature novelist and short story writer Fathia Al Nimr, whose works explore social and humanitarian issues and changes in Emirati society, alongside writer, journalist and publisher Aisha Sultan, founder and director of Waraq Publishing House, whose writing explores place, memory and travel literature.

Writer, journalist and novelist Nasser Al Dhaheri will also participate, bringing his contributions to fiction, travel writing and cultural journalism.

In poetry and heritage, the programme will welcome Dr. Shihab Ghanem, a poet and translator who has contributed to literary exchange between Arabic and English poetry, and Ibrahim Al Hashemi, poet, researcher and Executive Director of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.

They will be joined by Fahad Al Maamari, who specialises in documenting Emirati folk heritage and studying Nabati poetry, proverbs and traditional wisdom, and Dr. Ahmed Khoury, a researcher and cultural historian interested in preserving and documenting heritage collections.

Emirati participation will extend to theatre and the arts, with Dr. Habib Ghuloom, an actor, director and playwright who has contributed to the development of the UAE's theatre scene, and visual artist and writer Nassir Nasrallah, whose creative practice combines illustration, writing and comics. Nasrallah is the founder and creative director of Corniche, a comics initiative.

The programme will also welcome Dr. Suaad Sultan Al Shamsi, an author, novelist and the first Emirati female aviation engineer, whose works explore social and humanitarian themes, alongside Aisha Al Ajal, whose writing spans short stories, novels, children's literature, theatre and media studies.

Other participants include writer and novelist Adel Al Sumaiti, who specialises in crime and thriller fiction; novelist Najla Al Shamsi, whose works combine social and psychological themes with mystery; and writer Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, known for his crime and suspense novels, including Valium and Euthanasia.

Writer, novelist and poet Mohammed Al Habsi will participate with a body of work spanning literature, history and heritage, alongside writer, novelist and media professional Saleh Al Bahar, author of "The Moaning of the Flute". Young novelist Rakan Al Kaabi will also take part, bringing his work in fantasy and imagined epic worlds, including "The Land of Eternity: A Path We Were Forced to Take".

Alongside Emirati participants, SIBF will host acclaimed Arab writers and artists, including Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy and Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi, winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction for his novel "The Bamboo Stalk".

The lineup also includes Lebanese novelist Najwa Barakat; Sudanese novelist Amir Tag Elsir, whose works have appeared on the longlists and shortlists of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction; Sudanese novelist Hammour Ziada, recipient of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature for "The Longing of the Dervish"; and Saudi novelist Omaima Al Khamis, also a recipient of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature.

Iraqi novelist Azher Jirjees, whose novels have reached the shortlist of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, will also participate, alongside Jordanian writer Sanaa Shalan, whose career combines creative writing and academic research, and Tunisian writer and literary critic Nizar Chakroun.

Other guests include Libyan novelist Aisha Ibrahim; Yemeni writer and poet Marwan Al Ghafouri; Mauritanian writer Dr. Mohammed Ould Ahzana; Bahraini poet Iman Asiri; Omani writer Sharifa Al Tobi; and Syrian writer Zoulfa Katouh, author of "As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow".

From Jordan, the programme will welcome writer Mufleh Al Adwan, whose works explore heritage, place and popular memory. Palestinian writer and performer Dana Dajani will bring her creative practice combining poetry and performance, while Syrian writer Islam Abu Shakir will participate as the author of Crushed Glass.

Egyptian participants include novelist and journalist Nora Nagi, author of "The Pasha's Daughters" and "Camellia's Ghosts"; novelist and playwright Ahmed Al Malawany; and writer Noha Dawoud, known for her crime and thriller fiction.

From Kuwait, the programme will feature novelist and poet Fawzia Shuwaish Al Salem, writer and academic Dr. Alia Shuaib, and poet and journalist Huda Ashkanani. Lebanese novelist Iman Humaydan, author of Wild Mulberries, will also participate.

Morocco will be represented by novelist Abdelmajid Sebbata, whose novel "File 42" was shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, and writer Issa Nassiri. From Saudi Arabia, literary critic and academic Dr. Hassan Al Naami will also take part.

Iraq's participation will include novelist and short story writer Diaa Jubaili and writer and critic Khudair Al-Zaidi, representing experiences in narrative writing and literary criticism.

The 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair will feature 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, including panel discussions, literary evenings, workshops and activities for children and young adults.

The 12-day fair will bring together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, alongside 106 guests from 25 countries, providing a platform for cultural exchange and engagement between writers, publishers and readers.