Sports Coordination Council discusses governance, data integration, strategic planning

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sports Coordination Council discussed ways to strengthen integration among sports entities across the UAE, develop the governance framework, and unify sports data and the national sports agenda to enhance strategic planning efficiency, improve sector performance, and contribute to achieving the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The Council convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. It was attended by several senior sports officials and representatives of federal and local government entities that form part of the Council.

Dr. Al Falasi affirmed that the Sports Coordination Council continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the institutional framework of the sports sector by strengthening collaboration among relevant entities in planning and implementation. He noted that this collaborative approach raises the efficiency of the national sports system, strengthens its readiness to keep pace with evolving developments, and progresses towards the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

He stressed the importance of developing regulatory frameworks and governance standards, as well as improving the accuracy and integration of sports data to support decision-making and efficient resource allocation. He added that these efforts would help maximise the social and economic benefits of sport, support national initiatives and encourage wider participation in community and competitive sports.

The meeting also reviewed the UAE's performance at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where the national delegation achieved its best-ever result, winning 13 medals — seven gold, five silver and one bronze. The achievement saw the UAE rank 13th in the overall standings among 45 participating countries and second among Arab nations.

Council members praised the historic achievements, particularly in jiu-jitsu, noting how they reflect the success of programmes to prepare and develop athletes. Members reaffirmed that this success represents an important milestone that will help strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati sports at continental and international levels.

The Council reviewed progress on the sports sector integration project and efforts to establish a comprehensive national database of sports facilities and venues to improve planning, governance and the use of sports infrastructure.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, highlighted the significance of the two projects in strengthening strategic planning and developing sports services.

He also underscored the importance of aligning the national sports agenda and developing coordination mechanisms among relevant entities. This will help consolidate data sources, reduce scheduling conflicts for sports events and enhance the quality of initiatives focused on talent identification and community participation. It will also support more informed decision-making and contribute to the sustainability of the national sports sector.

The UAE Olympic Committee reviewed the latest progress on establishing the Unified Central Elections Committee and the Electoral Appeals Committee, including the proposed candidates for membership in both committees. The step is intended to complete the formation procedures before presenting the committees for final approval by the General Assembly. It will further promote governance and transparency across the sports sector and ensure the effective management of electoral processes within sports federations and entities.

The Council meeting also reviewed the National Readiness Programme and the efforts to enhance the integration of roles among relevant entities and strengthen coordination across key areas of the sports sector.

Furthermore, the Sports Coordination Council reviewed the latest developments related to the sports representation portfolio. Discussions focused on developing mechanisms for UAE representation at sporting events and forums, as well as defining the responsibilities of the relevant entities.