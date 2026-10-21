ADJD showcases inmates’ products at Al Dhafra Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is showcasing dates, handicrafts and heritage products made by inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centres at the fifth Al Dhafra Dates Festival 2026, held in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, from 16th to 25th October.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival provides a platform for the Department to highlight rehabilitation programmes aimed at developing inmates' agricultural, vocational and artisanal skills.

The Department's pavilion features dates grown at correctional and rehabilitation centres, alongside handicrafts and traditional products made by inmates, demonstrating how practical training helps develop their skills and encourages productivity and responsibility.

This participation reflects the ADJD's efforts to provide a supportive rehabilitative environment that enables inmates to develop their skills and channel their capabilities into diverse productive activities. This, in turn, prepares them to successfully reintegrate into society and contribute as positive, productive individuals upon completing their sentences.

The Department's participation also aims to promote Emirati heritage and facilitate the exchange of expertise with other participating institutions in agriculture, production and sustainability, helping improve training and rehabilitation programmes.