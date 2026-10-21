Advent opens office in ADGM

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Advent, a leading global private equity investor, today announced it has opened a new office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, extending the reach of the firm’s international platform into the Middle East.

According to a press release issued today, the new presence gives Advent a local base from which to deepen its engagement with investors, support the firm’s existing portfolio companies and explore potential investment opportunities.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Advent’s Global Executive Committee, said, “Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to Advent’s global network, alongside our recent openings in Sydney and Tokyo. As a global business, having colleagues based locally enables us to be closer to the institutions and long-term partners that support our work. It also gives us a strong base from which to deepen our engagement over time.”

Mehdi Iraqi, Managing Director, Limited Partner Services, who will head the office, said, “The Middle East is home to some of Advent’s most valued long-term partners, and this office reflects our commitment to being close to them.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “Advent’s decision to establish an office in ADGM reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s proposition as a leading destination for global investment firms. ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem brings together international investors, financial institutions, professional services firms and a deep pool of talent within a robust, internationally recognised regulatory and legal framework. We welcome Advent to our community and look forward to supporting its growth and deeper engagement with partners and opportunities across the region.”