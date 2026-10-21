UAE, Greece mark 50 years of friendship, strategic partnership

ATHENS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations and reflects the two countries' commitment to strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, built on mutual trust, shared interests and a common vision for the future.

The visit holds particular significance as the UAE and Greece mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, established in 1976. Over five decades, the two countries have developed ties based on mutual respect, political understanding and cooperation, laying the groundwork for deeper engagement.

UAE-Greece relations have expanded significantly in recent years, evolving beyond traditional diplomatic cooperation into a comprehensive strategic partnership covering the economy, investment, energy and technology, alongside closer political coordination on regional and international issues.

Economic and investment ties remain central to the partnership, with both countries seeking to capitalise on their complementary strengths to expand trade and investment.

Greece is an important European partner for the UAE, while the UAE's position as a global economic, investment, trade and logistics hub offers opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships that support economic growth in both countries.

Cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, clean energy and digital infrastructure is also emerging as a key area for expanding bilateral ties, with opportunities to exchange expertise, develop joint projects and explore investments that enhance competitiveness and sustainable development.

The Investopia Mediterranean – Athens event, held alongside H.H. Sheikh Khaled's visit, forms part of efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The event provides a platform for government officials and business leaders to explore new partnerships and expand private sector involvement, particularly in strategic and emerging industries.

It also offers opportunities to deepen cooperation in food security, logistics and supply chains, drawing on the two countries' strategic locations and economic capabilities to develop more resilient trade networks and strengthen economic integration.

On the political front, UAE-Greece relations reflect a shared commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, respect for state sovereignty and international law, as well as cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges. Both countries recognise the importance of international partnerships in promoting stability, peace and prosperity.

The visit underscores the UAE's continued efforts to strengthen international partnerships, expand economic and investment opportunities and deepen cooperation with strategic partners worldwide.

After five decades of diplomatic relations, the UAE and Greece are seeking to build on their achievements and pursue new opportunities in economic and technological cooperation, translating shared interests into sustainable development projects.