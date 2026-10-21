'Onshur' concludes Launch Track, equips participants with skills across 75 topics

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) has concluded its Launch Track, a four-week training programme designed to equip aspiring publishers with the skills and knowledge needed to establish and grow sustainable publishing businesses.

Established by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Onshur offers three tracks aimed at supporting publishers at different stages of business development.

The Launch Track brought together 25 participants selected from 122 applicants and covered approximately 75 topics, including content selection, intellectual property rights, production, pricing, distribution and financial planning.

Held across four weeks, the programme combined specialised sessions, practical training and field visits, with contributions from industry professionals across intellectual property rights, editing, design, printing, distribution, financial management and digital publishing.

Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at the SBA, said the publishing industry is undergoing significant changes, requiring new businesses to understand market conditions and adapt to evolving trends.

"Guided by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, Onshur works to prepare aspiring publishers to establish businesses with the potential for long-term growth," she said.

She added that the Launch Track focused on helping participants understand the practical requirements of entering the publishing industry, make informed decisions and develop sustainable business plans.

The track introduced participants to the essential steps involved in establishing a publishing business, from defining a publishing house’s area of specialisation and selecting titles to developing a publishing list and understanding the legal aspects of rights and contracts.

Participants also explored printing and production options, learning how to select the most suitable model based on the nature and cost of each publication. A field visit to Lightning Source Sharjah provided first-hand insight into the production environment and printing solutions available to publishers.

The training extended beyond book production to cover developing a digital presence, using artificial intelligence tools for selected editorial and commercial tasks, and reaching readers through bookshops, book fairs and online platforms.

Participants also learned about licensing requirements and book permits. The track included a visit to Sharjah Publishing City, where participants explored the facilities and services available to support publishers in setting up and operating their businesses.

Financial management sessions covered revenue and expense tracking, invoicing, banking, value-added tax (VAT), corporate tax and accounting software.

Participants also learned how to calculate production costs, assess profit margins, determine distribution discounts, set book prices and develop financial plans.

The programme explored digital publishing models, including e-books, audiobooks and online platforms, alongside strategies for responding to changing reader preferences.

It concluded with training on presenting business proposals, developing project pitches and explaining business models to potential investors and decision-makers.