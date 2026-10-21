Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises three championships in Romania, South Africa, Russia

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) will organise three international championships in Romania, South Africa and Russia on 24th and 25th October to expand the sport's global reach and strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading international jiu-jitsu hub.

The events form part of AJP’s global calendar, which features more than 280 championships annually across different continents, as part of a strategy aimed at promoting the sport, expanding its practitioner base, discovering talent, developing champions, and strengthening the framework for professionalism and international competition.

The championships include the AJP Tour Targu Mures International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 in Romania, scheduled for Friday, and the AJP Tour South Africa National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 and AJP Tour Saint Petersburg International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 in Russia, both scheduled for Saturday. All three championships will feature Gi and No-Gi competitions.

The championships are open to participants of all nationalities, belt levels and age groups, ranging from children and youth to amateurs, professionals and masters.

The Targu Mures International Championship will award 600 points in AJP’s annual world rankings to the first-place winner, with the Saint Petersburg International Championship offering the same number of points.

Meanwhile, the South Africa National Championship will award 1,000 ranking points to the champion, reflecting its status as an officially recognised national championship within the ranking system. The event will also offer a special cash prize to the best academy, provided that it is represented by at least 20 athletes.

AJP’s world ranking system is one of the key pillars supporting the development of jiu-jitsu. It encourages athletes to participate consistently in international championships and rewards outstanding performers and those who lead the rankings at the end of each season, contributing to higher technical standards and fostering a culture of professionalism.

Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said that the continued strong participation in AJP championships across different continents reflects the global standing the organisation has achieved and the growing confidence in its organisational and technical framework.

He stated that AJP remains committed to implementing its vision of promoting jiu-jitsu, identifying talent, developing champions, and providing professional platforms that offer athletes opportunities to progress through different levels of competition in accordance with the highest international standards.

Al Bahri added that the championships organised by AJP directly contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu by attracting leading athletes and academies and expanding the sport’s practitioner base worldwide.

He noted that the continued success of these championships is supported by the close supervision and ongoing backing of Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, whose strategic vision has established Abu Dhabi as a global reference point for the development of the sport.

Al Bahri said AJP's mission extends beyond organising competitions to developing an integrated system that supports talent development, international competition and the emergence of future champions.

Through its global calendar, AJP aims to promote professional competition, expand participation and support the long-term development of jiu-jitsu worldwide.