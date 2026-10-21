Emirates Islamic posts AED2.7 billion profit in first nine months of 2026

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Islamic reported a profit of AED2.7 billion for the first nine months of 2026, while operating profit rose 7 percent year-on-year to AED3.3 billion.

The bank's total income increased 6 percent to AED4.7 billion compared with the same period last year, driven by higher non-funded income.

Total assets increased by 8.6 percent to AED158.3 billion, while customer financing grew 14.4 percent at AED101.6 billion.

Customer deposits increased 13.4 percent to AED115.8 billion, with current and savings account balances accounting for 63.2 percent of deposits.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, said, "Our focus remains on sustainable balance sheet growth, prudent risk management and effective allocation of capital. These priorities position Emirates Islamic to capture growth opportunities, support customers, deliver sustainable returns to shareholders and advance the development of Islamic finance in line with the UAE Islamic Finance and Halal Industry Strategy 2025–2031."

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, stated, "Our diversified business model continued to deliver strong results, with total income increasing 6 percent to AED4.7 billion, supported by robust growth in non-funded income streams. This reflects the strength of our business across all segments and our continued investment in strategic priorities that support long-term value creation."