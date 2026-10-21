Singapore Prime Minister attends high-level dialogue on AI, energy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, attended a high-level bilateral business dialogue at Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi hosted by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, for a high-level business engagement, as part of the Prime Minister’s official visit to the UAE.

The engagement brought together senior officials from both countries to explore opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced technology and energy.

Singapore Prime Minister Wong stated, "I had good discussions with leaders of major Emirati companies in energy, AI and advanced technologies. We explored opportunities to strengthen energy security, diversify supply chains and build resilience against future disruptions — shared priorities that have become even more important in an increasingly turbulent world.

"The UAE is an important investment destination for Singapore in the Middle East. Our companies already have strong partnerships, and there is scope to deepen cooperation to enhance the competitiveness of both our economies. Beyond our bilateral ties, we can also work together to help businesses tap new opportunities across Southeast Asia and the Gulf.”

Khaldoon said that the UAE and Singapore have built a strong and longstanding partnership, grounded in shared priorities and a commitment to innovation.

"Our discussions today highlighted the opportunities to bring together our respective strengths in AI, advanced technology and energy, translating shared ambitions into practical cooperation that supports energy security, unlock new investment opportunities to support sustainable, long-term growth," he said.

The engagement featured presentations of leading projects and initiatives in AI, advanced technology and energy by some of Abu Dhabi’s leading institutions and companies, including G42, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), EDGE Group, ADNOC, Masdar, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), highlighting the advanced capabilities across these strategic sectors.

On AI and advanced technology, G42 showcased its full-stack offering across the AI value chain, including Abu Dhabi’s UAE–US AI Campus currently under construction; Space42’s AI capabilities; Presight; and M42.

MBZUAI showcased its growth into a world-class research institution advancing AI for scientific discovery, alongside its open foundation models from its Institute of Foundation Models. It highlighted executive education collaboration through The Academy’s recent programme with NUS Business School and potential research and academic exchange opportunities with Singaporean institutions.

EDGE Group highlighted the strategic importance of its partnership with Singaporean companies, and the valuable opportunities for continued two-way capability exchange and cross-selling.

In energy, ADNOC is Singapore’s largest supplier of crude oil, with an expanding presence in trading, investment and shipping. The partnership offers further opportunities to strengthen energy cooperation across the value chain, , >

Masdar showcased how its expertise in clean energy at scale can help meet Asia’s growing power demand. Masdar discussed supporting Singapore’s energy security through investment in reliable, cross-border clean energy supply.

ENEC explored ways to deepen cooperation in civil nuclear energy, with a focus on human capacity development, knowledge sharing and technical collaboration.

The engagement built on the longstanding bilateral relationship between the UAE and Singapore, underpinned by the Comprehensive Partnership between the UAE and Singapore, signed in 2019.

The engagement was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Dr Abdulnasser AlShaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE, in addition to senior officials, and representatives from key government entities in the UAE and Singapore.