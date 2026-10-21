UAE President and Singapore Prime Minister discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, for talks aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation under the UAE-Singapore Comprehensive Partnership.

The discussions took place as part of Prime Minister Wong's official visit to the UAE. His Highness the President expressed his hope that the visit would further advance UAE-Singapore ties across a range of fields for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

The two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including the economy, investment, education, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and renewable energy, in line with both nations’ development priorities.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE in December, and its important role in advancing global efforts to address water challenges and ensure sustainable water management.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Singapore also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of dialogue and stability as foundations for lasting progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Wong affirmed the strength of UAE-Singapore relations. His Highness noted that the two countries share much in common, including successful development models, a commitment to peaceful coexistence, and a strong emphasis on education and investment in people. He also highlighted their shared support for global peace and stability.

Prime Minister Wong thanked His Highness for the warm welcome and noted the continued growth of UAE-Singapore relations, particularly in areas that support both countries’ development.

His Excellency Lawrence Wong signed the VIP guestbook, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and his hope for continued growth in bilateral relations. He also wished the UAE continued progress.

His Highness the President hosted a banquet in honour of Prime Minister Wong and his accompanying delegation.

His Highness and the Singapore Prime Minister also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding in the fields of higher education and health, as well as on the Joint Energy Task Force, aimed at further strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries.

The MOUs were exchanged by His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State, and His Excellency Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State in Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.