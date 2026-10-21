UFC 333 to feature two title fights in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Arena on Yas Island will host UFC 333 on Saturday, featuring two championship bouts and several clashes between top-ranked fighters in one of the year's biggest UFC events.

Headlining the card, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, with a record of 28 wins and four losses, will defend his title against Russia's top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev, who is undefeated in 20 fights.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, with a record of 20 wins and five losses, will defend his title against Georgia's former champion and top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili in their third meeting.

The main card will also feature sixth-ranked flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh against 10th-ranked Ramazan Temirov, second-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov against seventh-ranked Rizvan Kuniev, and 11th-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico against Losene Keita.

Held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), UFC 333 will mark the 24th UFC event hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The event forms part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, running from 19th to 25th October, which includes UAE Warriors on 22nd October and Power Slap 25 on 23rd October, alongside fan activities.

Organisers confirmed that all tickets for UFC 333 have sold out ahead of Saturday's event.