Emirates NBD posts AED19.3 billion profit in nine months

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD reported a profit after tax of AED19.3 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 2 percent from the same period last year, while profit before tax rose 4 percent to AED24.3 billion.

The bank posted record income of AED42.2 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year, while the group's total assets reached AED1.38 trillion, up 18 percent year-to-date.

Gross loans grew 27 percent year-to-date to AED833 billion, while deposits rose 19 percent to AED935 billion.

Asset quality remained healthy, with a cost of risk of 37 basis points. Capital and liquidity ratios remained very solid, continuing to provide a strong foundation to support future growth.

The group said it continues to invest in wealth management, digital transformation and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to support future growth.

It is also expanding its geographic footprint through the RBL Bank acquisition and the agreement to acquire HSBC Egypt’s retail business. These strategic investments strengthen the Group’s franchise, enhance its customer proposition and support its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Operating profit before impairment increased 14 percent yoy to AED29.0 billion, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD, said, "We continue to play a leading role in regional capital markets, with Emirates NBD Capital executing more than 70 debt capital markets transactions in 2026 year-to-date and raising over US$60 billion across 13 countries."

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD, stated, "Our agreement to acquire HSBC Egypt’s retail banking business is an exciting step forward in our regional growth strategy, strengthening our presence in Egypt and accelerating our ambition to build a deeper customer franchise. Together with our RBL Bank acquisition in June 2026, it reflects our focused expansion in markets with strong long-term growth potential.