EmiratesGBC unveils agenda for 15th Annual Congress

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) has announced the programme for its 15th Annual Congress, scheduled for 27th and 28th October at Dusit Thani Dubai.

Held under the theme "Beyond the Sandbox: From Benchmark to Breakthrough", the congress will take place under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with support from its government partner, the Department of Energy and Transport – Abu Dhabi.

As the nation accelerates toward net-zero targets under the UAE’s Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), which mandates an ambitious 79 percent reduction in building-sector emissions by 2035, the Congress pivots the industry narrative away from isolated pilot projects, sandboxes, and voluntary pledges toward rigorous accountability, mainstream adoption, and portfolio-wide transformation.

The congress will bring together policymakers, financiers, developers, contractors, engineers and researchers to discuss sustainable building practices and industry transformation.

The Congress will open with keynote addresses from Eng. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Khalid Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, followed by an opening plenary on translating benchmarks into breakthroughs led by Sanjeev Coelho, EmiratesGBC Board Member and Senior Associate at HOK Architects, and a high-level fireside reflection on the state of the UAE built environment with EmiratesGBC Co-Founder, Vice Chair, and Treasurer, Dr. Habiba Al Maarashi.

The Congress agenda explores five vital thematic tracks designed to deliver evidence-based market progress: Performance, Data & Disclosure; Materials and Supply Chain Readiness; Finance, Policy, and Delivery; Resilience, Resource Security & Nature-Based Solutions; and Collective Action, Accountability, and What’s Next.

Khalid Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said, “For 20 years, EmiratesGBC has championed the green building movement across the UAE. Today, sustainability can no longer remain confined to an experimental sandbox or isolated showcase assets. With NDC 3.0 setting an unequivocal target of a 79 percent reduction in building emissions by 2035, the industry must execute at scale.

"This Congress is designed to challenge legacy assumptions, connect institutional finance directly with project delivery, and establish the transparency needed for enduring market transformation.”

The congress will conclude on 28th October with the 14th MENA Green Building Awards Gala Dinner.

Endorsed by the World Green Building Council, the 14th MENA Green Buildings Awards is supported by the MENA GBC Partners - Palestine Green Building Council, Jordan GBC, Lebanon GBC, Morocco Green Building Council, Egypt Green Building Council, Tunisia Green Building Council, SAUDI GREEN BUILDING ALLIANCE (SGBA) and Janaeen Al Iraq-Iraq GBC.