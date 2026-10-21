Asian football leaders discuss leadership and innovation

TOKYO, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Continent’s football leaders came together in Tokyo today for the fourth edition of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Associations (MAs) and Regional Associations (RAs) Presidents’ and General Secretaries’ Conference 2026.

Staged in Japan for the first time, the flagship event serves as a key platform for the AFC’s members to enhance leadership capabilities, strengthen governance standards and share best practices for the continued advancement of Asian football.

One hundred and twenty of Asia’s foremost football decision-makers were in attendance on the opening day of the 2026 edition, where they were able to digest insights delivered by three expert speakers before engaging in a robust panel discussion.

At the start, the delegates were welcomed by Japan Football Association (JFA) President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, who said: “Seeing football from different roles and different positions has told me that progress comes not only from our own efforts, but also from the people we meet, the experiences we share and the lessons we learn along the way from each other.

“I truly hope that this Conference will mark another important milestone in our shared journey to bring football in nature to new heights. With all of us working together, I am very confident that an even brighter future lies ahead for Asian football.”

That was followed by an address from the AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, who underlined the vital role played by the Confederation’s MAs and RAs in driving the progress of Asian football.

“Since the first edition of this Conference in 2023, it has become a gathering that has gone from strength to strength,” he said. “And over the past year, AFC has continued to reach new levels. We witnessed a record nine AFC representatives at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and a historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. At club level, both our men’s and women’s competitions are setting new benchmarks of excellence.

“You are at the heart of everything that we do at the AFC, and rest assured that our Mission has always been clear: to support our members and uplift our standards.

“As leaders and key decision makers, you have the skills and experience to bring the Asian game to even greater heights – both on and off the pitch. Over these two days, I also hope you will take the time to strengthen friendships because our Asian unity is key to shared success in the future.”

JFA President Miyamoto then returned to the stage to kickstart the day with a special presentation that delved into Japan’s football journey and the factors underpinning their sustained success at all levels of the game.

Innovation within the football ecosystem was examined by Jennifer Mellors, Client Partner and Integrity Solutions Manager at Sportradar, whose presentation explored how match-fixing is becoming more adaptive, fragmented and difficult to attribute, while highlighting how advances in technology are strengthening the ability to detect suspicious activity at scale.

That was followed with an intriguing panel discussion on football leadership, which was moderated by AFC Deputy General Secretary – Member Associations, Vahid Kardany. Titled “Beyond the Badge: What It Takes to Lead in Asian Football Today”, it featured five prominent figures from across the AFC’s five regions: Football Australia President Anter Isaac, JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Uzbekistan Football Association Senior Vice President Ravshan Irmatov, Football Sri Lanka President U.L. Jaswar and FIFA Council Member Yasser Hassan M Almisehal, who shared enlightening perspectives on leadership, governance, and the opportunities and challenges in today’s rapidly-evolving environment.

With artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly gaining prominence within the global sports industry, attendees then benefited from the final session of the day by Craig Hepburn, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of 1706 Studio, that explored how AI can be leveraged to enhance strategic planning and operational excellence within football organisations.

The Conference will resume on Thursday with further sessions focusing on women’s football, referee development, practical applications of AI, football’s contribution to broader societal objectives, competition strategy and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™, before coming to a conclusion.