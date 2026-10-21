Khalifa University develops InstrucTwin to advance agentic AI in education

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology has developed InstrucTwin, a UAE-made agentic artificial intelligence platform designed to help transform how education systems support learning, empower educators and translate institutional and regulatory priorities into measurable action.

Commercialised through Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), InstrucTwin brings specialised AI agents together across the education cycle, supporting personalised learning, lesson and assessment development, grading and feedback, learning-gap identification, institutional analytics and professional development.

Unlike standalone generative AI tools, the platform operates within curriculum requirements, institutional rules, permissions and human oversight, enabling institutions to apply AI while maintaining educator judgement and accountability.

Rather than relying on a single general-purpose AI assistant, InstrucTwin uses specialised AI agents designed to support different roles and tasks across the education ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Khalifa University has supported translating ADEK’s AI Literacy Framework into curriculum resources and implementation materials, alongside educator capacity building and technology-enabled implementation. More than 21,400 educators have received AI professional development on InstrucTwin, including advanced training for more than 170 designated AI Leads to support implementation and extend AI capability within their schools.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said, “We want every student in Abu Dhabi to grow up with the confidence to explore new ideas, question what they see and make informed decisions in a world where AI will increasingly shape how we live and work. This reflects our commitment to developing future-ready skills, empowering educators and ensuring every student has access to high-quality learning opportunities.”

He added, “Our collaboration with Khalifa University brings us closer to making these priorities part of everyday learning, while equipping teachers to help students understand AI, recognise its possibilities and limitations, and use it responsibly without compromising their ability to think independently.”

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, “Artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to rethink how knowledge is delivered, how educators are empowered and how education systems respond to the needs of every learner. InstrucTwin reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to translating advanced research and innovation into solutions with real-world impact. Through KUEC, we are creating pathways for university-developed technologies to move beyond the campus, scale into wider ecosystems and contribute to the UAE’s ambition to lead in the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.”

Khalifa University’s collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) demonstrates how curriculum, educator capability, assessment, governance and technology can work together to support AI education transformation at scale.

InstrucTwin provides the AI-enabled technology layer that supports key implementation elements, connecting AI Literacy curriculum resources, educator training, assessment, reporting, and institutional-readiness capabilities while maintaining human oversight and accountability.

Its governance model keeps educators in control: student AI interactions can be grounded in approved curriculum content and operate within rules established by schools and teachers, with oversight, reporting, flagging and escalation mechanisms built into the platform.

Prof. Azzam Mourad, Founder of InstrucTwin and Vice President & Advisor for AI & Digital Transformation at Khalifa University, said, “AI transformation in education requires curriculum, educator capability, assessment, governance and technology to move together. Our collaboration with ADEK connects these elements, translating its AI Literacy Framework into implementation, building educator capability and deploying InstrucTwin as the AI-enabled technology layer for scale. The goal is to build AI capability across the education ecosystem.”

For students, InstrucTwin provides curriculum-grounded AI tutoring and adaptive support based on individual progress, strengths and learning gaps. For educators, its AI agents can support lesson planning, content and assessment development, grading and feedback, while teachers retain control over learning decisions and interventions.

At the institutional level, InstrucTwin connects teaching, learning, assessment and performance data to help education leaders identify gaps, target interventions and monitor impact. Its architecture can also extend across education operators and regulators, helping translate policies, standards and strategic priorities into implementation. This creates a connected intelligence layer across the education ecosystem, linking learning, teaching, institutional performance and governance while maintaining human oversight and accountability.

InstrucTwin also demonstrates Khalifa University’s wider commercialisation pathway: translating university-developed research and technology into deployable solutions that respond to national priorities and have potential for regional and international scale.

Designed for application across schools, universities, training providers, education operators and regulators, the platform’s modular architecture allows capabilities to be deployed according to institutional needs. Through KUEC, Khalifa University is supporting the transition of intellectual property and technologies from its research and innovation ecosystem into solutions with economic and societal impact.

InstrucTwin demonstrates that pathway in practice: innovation developed in the UAE, translated into technology, deployed in a live education environment and designed to scale.