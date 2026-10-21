Ajman CP receives Malaysian Ambassador

AJMAN, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received today at the Ruler’s Court Tengku Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi welcomed the Ambassador and his accompanying delegation, and discussed with him ways to strengthen relations with Malaysia across various fields. The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of matters of mutual interest.

For his part, the Malaysian Ambassador expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He commended the UAE’s regional and global standing, the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries, and the development renaissance taking place in the Emirate of Ajman.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department; and a number of senior officials.