Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Lebanon’s Maronite Antonine Order

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received a delegation from Lebanon’s Maronite Antonine Order at his majlis in Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to strengthen dialogue and engagement on the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, and the importance of promoting these values across societies.

The delegation included Father Bechara Elia, General Administrator of the Maronite Antonine Order, and Father Charbel Bou Abboud, Director of the Antonine Technical Institute in Dekwaneh. The delegation was accompanied by Sherif Beshara, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and American Hospital Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan welcomed the delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted fraternal relations and longstanding historical and humanitarian ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lebanon and their peoples, founded on mutual affection, appreciation and continued engagement.

He affirmed that promoting tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity is essential to building cohesive and stable societies. He emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue and openness towards different cultures and religions, thereby strengthening communication and cooperation among peoples and creating greater opportunities for peace, development and prosperity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak also highlighted the importance of concerted international and community efforts to advance the principles of human fraternity and translate them into practical initiatives that foster understanding and closer ties among societies, while reinforcing the shared human values that unite people across cultures and beliefs.

He noted that the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, provides a leading model for promoting tolerance and coexistence. This reflects the nation's longstanding commitment to respecting cultural and religious diversity and its belief in the importance of humanitarian cooperation in achieving peace and stability and building a better future for generations to come.

He commended efforts to promote noble human values and foster a culture of tolerance and coexistence. He emphasised the importance of continuing to develop initiatives that build bridges of communication and understanding among peoples, reinforce mutual respect and acceptance of others, and nurture generations who recognise the importance of cooperation and understanding in building a future characterised by peace and stability.

For his part, Father Bechara Elia, General Administrator of the Maronite Antonine Order, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for the warm welcome. He praised the UAE's efforts and its role in promoting tolerance and dialogue among religions and cultures, as well as its support for initiatives aimed at advancing the principles of human fraternity.

Father Bechara Elia outlined the efforts undertaken by the Antonine Technical Institute in Dekwaneh over the past four years to promote the principles enshrined in the Document on Human Fraternity. These efforts have included organising conferences, seminars and workshops, as well as publishing books and intellectual and cultural studies aimed at encouraging dialogue, acceptance of others and respect for diversity.

He explained that these efforts have been reflected in cultural, intellectual and educational initiatives designed to translate the document's principles from ideas and written commitments into everyday practice, strengthening a culture of peaceful coexistence and contributing to a shared future based on understanding and cooperation among all segments of society.

During the meeting, the delegation presented Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak with a collection of books and publications on the Document on Human Fraternity, authored by Father Bechara Elia, along with the first edition of the proceedings of the conference entitled “Human Fraternity as a Foundation for Living Together”, held at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2026. The publication documents the conference proceedings and discussions on ways to strengthen dialogue and coexistence among religions and cultures.

These publications form part of the Antonine Technical Institute's intellectual and cultural efforts to document initiatives related to human fraternity and highlight the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in building more open and compassionate societies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation presented Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan with a commemorative plaque crafted from Lebanese cedar wood and mosaic, produced by the Antonine Technical Institute in Dekwaneh. The gift expressed appreciation for his efforts to promote tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, while symbolising the richness of Lebanon's cultural heritage and the traditional craftsmanship preserved by the institute.

The meeting reflected the importance of strengthening engagement among religious, cultural and educational organisations, and exchanging perspectives and expertise on initiatives that promote tolerance and human fraternity, while fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual respect among peoples.