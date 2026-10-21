Sharjah CP honours team behind “End of Battle” case

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the pioneering and diverse achievements of the Sharjah Police and the emirate’s security system are the result of the vision, directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness has provided all the necessary means to enable security personnel to perform their duties to the fullest, to strengthen security and safety across the community, and to achieve further accomplishments.

This came during H.H.’s visit to the Sharjah Police Headquarters on Wednesday, when he honoured the team behind the “End of Battle” case. H.H. praised the significant efforts of security personnel across the emirate, which have led to numerous achievements, most notably the “End of Battle” case, recently uncovered in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and security authorities throughout the UAE.

H.H. said: “After thanking Almighty Allah for His grace and blessings and following the directives and instructions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, we are pleased to see positive results in the Sharjah Police and the emirate’s security system. These achievements reflect sound direction in their work, swift responses to reports, the resolution of cases, and the delivery of other services that strengthen community security.”

The Crown Prince of Sharjah added: “The progress we are witnessing today is a positive indicator of the achievements being made by all security agencies across the emirate, for which we thank Almighty Allah. The accomplishments and results we have achieved did not happen by chance; they are the product of many years of work. Leaders and officers who have served the force over the years have all played important roles and left their mark. We thank them and commend their efforts. These figures are not the result of momentary efforts but of continuous development. God willing, future generations will build on the achievements already made.”

Addressing security personnel, he added: “All indicators demonstrate excellence and reflect your efforts, dedication and perseverance. However, this places a greater responsibility on us to maintain this standard and further develop the services provided to the public through continuous education and training, while providing the means to acquire new skills and enhance professional capabilities. We recognise that crime can sometimes be one step ahead of the law; therefore, we must continually improve ourselves and keep pace with the latest developments and advancements.”

On the conduct and character of police personnel, H.H. said: “Police officers must uphold high standards of conduct, avoid even the appearance of impropriety, serve as role models in their interactions with others, and extend a helping hand whenever needed. While the law carries authority, compassion must come before authority. We must uphold the spirit of the law and presume good faith before making accusations against individuals. This principle is instilled in us by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who consistently emphasises the importance of respecting people, safeguarding their rights and property, and treating matters concerning people’s honour and personal dignity with particular care. Such matters must be among your top priorities and handled with the utmost confidentiality and respect for privacy.”

The Crown Prince of Sharjah praised the recreational and social projects implemented by the Sharjah Police for its personnel, including the Officers’ Club and the Desert Park. He emphasised the importance of involving retired officers and establishing a dedicated department to follow up on their affairs and maintain their connection with the organisation.

H.H. concluded his speech with a prayer for the UAE and its leadership, saying: “May Allah protect the UAE, its President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brothers, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and our father, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, as well as the people of the UAE and all those residing on its land.”

He awarded the team behind the “End of Battle” case the Medal of Outstanding Performance, conferred by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in recognition of their significant efforts. He commended their dedication and commitment to uncovering the circumstances of the case and to safeguarding the rights of individuals and institutions.

The Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, successfully dismantled four interconnected international criminal networks in a major operation dubbed “End of Battle”. The operation led to the arrest of 33 suspects of 12 different nationalities, including key leaders of the organisation. The networks were involved in numerous crimes, including cyber intrusions, money laundering, digital wallet theft, fraud, extortion, data trafficking and violent assaults.

More than 30 companies and institutions worldwide were protected, assets worth over AED 65 billion were secured, and more than AED 200 million was seized and confiscated. In addition, more than 3,000 digital wallets were scrutinised and investigated.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, affirmed that the achievements of the Sharjah Police are the result of the vision, directives and support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah's follow-up, Their Highnesses the Deputy Rulers of Sharjah, and the concerted efforts of all relevant entities.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police affirmed that all personnel at Sharjah Police remain committed to implementing the directives of the wise leadership, safeguarding the community’s security and safety, and providing the highest-quality services to strengthen Sharjah’s position among the world’s leading cities through a highly efficient and effective security system.

During his visit, the Crown Prince of Sharjah reviewed the results of the strategic performance indicators for the Sharjah Police, which reflect its significant progress and the efforts of its personnel to meet targets and strengthen Sharjah’s position among the world’s leading cities.

The results showed that Sharjah Police achieved 99.70% on the general sense of security indicator, 100% in responding to emergencies within the specified timeframe, and a 90% Emiratization rate. The crime rate indicator for concerning crimes per 100,000 residents recorded a 55% decrease in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, the detection rate for concerning crimes increased by 21% compared with the same period. The rate of road-accident fatalities stood at 0.56 per 100,000 residents.

The presentation also outlined future projects planned by the Sharjah Police, including the Safe Emirate project, the new Sharjah Police Officers’ Club, the Sharjah Police Desert Park, and the Innovation Centre.

H.H. toured the operations centre building, which houses multiple control rooms designed to the highest security standards. The rooms feature the latest software systems and engineering solutions, incorporating modern artificial intelligence technologies to ensure rapid response, support decision-making, and enable tasks to be carried out with the utmost effectiveness and efficiency.

His Highness was briefed on the networked systems linking the centre with partner entities and relevant authorities, enabling access to traffic-signal cameras across the emirate’s roads and streets, as well as other tools that support joint operations, enhance community security and safety, and improve the delivery of security and traffic services.

H.H. received a comprehensive briefing on the Emergency Reports Management Centre, which operates platforms for receiving emergency calls via the 999 hotline around the clock, as well as security-monitoring platforms connected to the network of cameras deployed throughout the emirate. The centre also features platforms for managing patrols and coordinating with supporting entities, thereby ensuring an effective and timely response and the provision of high-quality security services.

He was briefed on the operations of the 901 Contact Centre, learning about its procedures for handling non-emergency enquiries and providing police services, which help strengthen effective communication between the police and the public.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah concluded his tour of the operations centre building by visiting the simulation rooms dedicated to emergency reporting. These rooms play a key role in training police personnel and honing their skills in handling the various reports received by the centre.

H.H. took a group photograph with senior officers and specialised personnel of the Sharjah Police.