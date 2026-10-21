Mubadala Bio’s IDS, GSK sign strategic partnership to expand access to GSK’s general medicines across UAE

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio’s IDS and GSK today announced a strategic alliance partnership to support the UAE’s healthcare priorities and ambitions to strengthen healthcare resilience and develop a world-class life sciences ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Alkaf, General Manager – Pharma Logistics, Mubadala Bio, and Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President & General Manager, GSK Gulf, and witnessed by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Bio, and Mohamed El Dababy, President, International Central Region, GSK, at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit.

Under the partnership, IDS will manage the sales, marketing, distribution and promotion of GSK’s General Medicines portfolio in the UAE, comprising more than 20 medicines. The collaboration combines IDS’s deep local market expertise and capabilities with GSK’s global scientific leadership and healthcare portfolio, supporting the development of local pharmaceutical capabilities and creating long term value for patients and healthcare providers in the UAE.

The partnership brings together complementary strengths and expertise, demonstrating the value of collaboration between global healthcare leaders and national champions in supporting better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond.