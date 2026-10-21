UAE Integrative Medicine Council signs eight strategic MoUs to advance integrative medicine

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) has signed eight strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with academic, research and healthcare institutions to strengthen education, research and the integration of evidence-based integrative medicine into healthcare in the UAE.

Signed during Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine 2026 held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the agreements will translate priorities of the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy into joint initiatives across education and workforce development, research and innovation, and clinical integration.

Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE Integrative Medicine Council, said: “The memoranda of understanding reflect the Council and its partners’ shared commitment to advancing the future of integrative medicine and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in shaping a more integrated, evidence-informed approach to healthcare.

Under the UAE’s ambitious vision for the sector, coordinated efforts across education, training, scientific research and evidence-based clinical practice are essential to building a strong and sustainable integrative medicine ecosystem. We look forward to translating these partnerships into impactful joint initiatives that advance the field, strengthen the quality of healthcare and enhance people’s wellbeing,”

Sheikha Salama added: “The second Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine reflects the sector’s growing momentum in the UAE and the drive for greater collaboration and knowledge exchange among academic, research and healthcare institutions. The engagement and constructive dialogue, and the opportunities generated at the summit support the Council’s efforts and help translate the strategic priorities into practical action.”

A joint MoU brings together UAEIMC, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Zayed Complex for Herbal Research and Traditional Medicine, Khalifa University Enterprises Company, Mubadala Foundation and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. It will advance herbal and Emirati Traditional Medicine through research, clinical studies and professional education, supported by AI and digital solutions, specialised care models, enabling infrastructure and community initiatives.

The MoU with The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) focuses on research studies to scientifically validate priority integrative medicine practices, including selected Emirati Traditional Medicine approaches. Drawing on its research, clinical and laboratory capabilities, IHLAD will collaborate with UAEIMC to evaluate their safety and effectiveness and explore how the resulting evidence can inform clinical practice and support the responsible integration of evidence-based approaches into healthcare.

Partnerships with healthcare sector organisations such as PureHealth and M42 support UAEIMC’s vision of developing more comprehensive and integrated models of care. This will be achieved by exploring ways to incorporate selected integrative medicine practices into healthcare pathways, strengthening coordination across specialities, and developing mechanisms to measure health outcomes and collect real-world data to support evidence-based clinical decision-making.

The collaboration with PureHealth focuses on designing and piloting priority services and care pathways within healthcare institutions, while exploring ways to improve access to these services, insurance coverage requirements and reimbursement mechanisms. This will help lay the groundwork for developing scalable models that can be implemented more widely.

The collaboration with M42 focuses on leveraging its expertise in data analytics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence to explore innovative solutions that support the integration of selected integrative medicine practices into healthcare pathways, as well as the evaluation of their outcomes and effectiveness.

Four separate MoUs support the Council’s vision for an integrated educational and professional ecosystem and the development of qualified national talent to lead the sector’s future.

The agreement with United Arab Emirates University covers integrative medicine education and training pathways, joint research, evidence generation and national data collection to inform future education, policy and healthcare development.

Under its MoU, Beyond Education, a subsidiary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), will design specialised vocational education and training programmes in integrative medicine, including curricula, courseware, continuing professional development and competency assessments. Drawing on research findings and scientifically documented knowledge developed and validated by KUEC with its partners, including studies of UAE medicinal plants and traditional uses, the programmes will translate scientific evidence into practical learning content and strengthen healthcare workforce capabilities.

The Dubai Medical University agreement supports academic and professional education in integrative medicine, alongside research into natural products, medicinal plants and traditional knowledge to expand the UAE’s scientific evidence base.

The MoU with Virginia University of Integrative Medicine focuses on acupuncture education, curriculum development and structured clinical training, alongside certification, continuing competency, clinical guidance and evidence generation to support safe practice.

Organised by UAEIMC, the second edition of Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine takes place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as part of Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, under the theme ‘Tradition, Science and the Future of Integrative Medicine’.