Seven Korean companies showcase latest AI healthcare solutions in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Medical Korea 2026 in the UAE: Digital Health AI will take place in Abu Dhabi on 22nd October, with seven Korean artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology companies presenting their technologies at ADNEC.

Held alongside the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS), the event is co-hosted by the Embassy of the brotherly Republic of Korea to the UAE and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and organised by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI UAE). It aims to connect UAE healthcare providers, investors and policymakers with proven Korean AI solutions, supporting the UAE's vision for AI-driven healthcare.

Together, the companies span the care pathway, from screening and diagnosis to monitoring, chronic disease management and clinical workflow. Their technologies support the early detection of lung and breast cancer, ECG analysis and cardiac arrest risk prediction, continuous patient monitoring, management of diabetes, obesity and chronic diseases, analysis of endoscopic images, and automation of clinical documentation.

The participating companies are ARPI Inc., Kakao Healthcare, Lunit, Puzzle AI, SEERS, VUNO and Waycen.

The programme includes company pitches showcasing their medical technologies and innovative solutions. Following the presentations, 1:1 business meetings will give hospitals, distributors and investors a direct channel to explore partnerships, pilot projects and the integration of AI solutions into existing healthcare infrastructure.