Sharjah CP visits Little Police Officer Early Childhood Centre

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Little Police Officer Early Childhood Centre at the Sharjah Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

H.H. was briefed on the centre’s facilities for children, as well as its administrative, educational and technical staff. He also received a detailed explanation of the care and educational programmes, designed to the highest educational standards to ensure quality childcare and support children’s proper development.

H.H. toured the centre and met with the children, who enthusiastically shared their joy and excitement about the educational and recreational activities provided in a safe, nurturing learning environment.

The centre comprises fully equipped kindergarten classrooms with a capacity of 20 children, as well as nursery classrooms serving children aged three months to four years, with a capacity of 80 children. These facilities offer an educational environment that accommodates children’s needs at each stage of their development.

The centre is equipped with modern educational resources and facilities that support the learning process. It also provides recreational and interactive activities that enable children to familiarise themselves with their surroundings, encourage active participation, and prepare them for a positive start to their educational journey.