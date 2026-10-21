Miral, Etihad Rail partner to enhance first- and last-mile connectivity for passengers traveling to Yas Island

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the national railway network, have entered a strategic partnership to enhance connectivity between Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and Yas Island.

Marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the move will connect Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with Yas Island’s Yas Express shuttle network, establishing dedicated first- and last-mile transport aligned with passenger journeys.

The MoU provides more convenient travel routes between the national rail network and Yas Island, with passengers arriving at Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station able to board the free Yas Express shuttle bus service to the island’s main attractions, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Lisa Goswell, Senior Vice President of Sales at Miral Destinations, said: “As Yas Island continues to welcome guests from across the UAE and beyond, making travel to and around the destination as seamless as possible remains a key priority.

Our collaboration with Etihad Rail represents an important step towards creating a more integrated journey, connecting rail travel with the Yas Express network to enhance accessibility and convenience for our guests. Together, we are helping to advance the UAE’s vision for smarter, more sustainable mobility while supporting the continued growth of the tourism sector.”

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said:” Guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership to build a more connected and integrated transport ecosystem, we are focused on making passenger rail a practical and convenient part of how people move across the country. Through our partnership with Miral, passengers arriving at Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station will have a direct connection to Yas Island and its diverse range of attractions and experiences.

Partnerships such as this enable us to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity and make it easier for people to combine rail with other transport options as part of one seamless journey.”

The partnership will also explore future digital connectivity between the two transport ecosystems, with the ambition of creating an increasingly integrated journey from rail network travel through to arrival on Yas Island.

The collaboration forms part of a long-term strategic partnership between Miral and Etihad Rail, with both organizations exploring further opportunities to integrate mobility and destination access, while supporting more sustainable travel choices and tourism growth across the UAE.