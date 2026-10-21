World Art Dubai attracts 300 local and international exhibitors from over 65 countries

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- World Art Dubai (WAD) will stage its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Za’abeel Halls 2 & 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together more than 300 local and international exhibitors from over 65 countries, including 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives, to showcase 10,000 artworks across four days of art, collecting and creative discovery.

Under the strapline ‘Where the World’s Art Comes Together,’ the 2026 edition combines WAD’s established platform for independent, solo and emerging talent with a stronger gallery presence, greater curatorial direction and an increased focus on helping visitors move from discovery to collecting.

Painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art, installations and other contemporary practices will sit side by side, with works spanning a broad range of styles, markets and price points.

The 2026 edition brings together new curators Rachael Brown and Stephane de Boysson with returning curators Gottfried Eisenberger and Samar Kamel. Together, they will help shape the presentation of artworks across the fair, bringing different perspectives and expertise to the selection and arrangement of works while helping visitors explore a diverse range of artistic practices.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “World Art Dubai has grown into a meeting point for artists, galleries and art lovers from across the world. As we prepare for our 12th edition, our priority is to build on that international reach while creating meaningful opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences and for visitors to engage with art in ways that feel personal and accessible.

“The 28 per cent increase in artwork sales last year reflects the growing interest in collecting art.

We see an opportunity to build on this momentum by bringing together a wider range of artistic perspectives and making World Art Dubai a place where both new and experienced collectors can discover work that resonates with them.”

Photography will have a focused presence through PhotoWAD, introducing visitors to photographic work as part of the fair’s wider mix of artistic genres.

The Emerging Artist Prize also returns as a platform for rising talent, creating opportunities for new voices to gain visibility within an international art-fair environment.

Gallery participation continues to grow year on year, reflecting increasing confidence in World Art Dubai among galleries from the UAE and international markets. They will exhibit alongside independent artists and UAE-based talent, creating a meeting point for different artistic practices, cultures and perspectives.

Beyond the exhibition stands, WAD’s four-day programme extends into workshops, talks, performances, live demonstrations, installations and participatory experiences.

More than 20 hands-on workshops, included within the ticket price, will give adults and children opportunities to experiment with creative techniques, while a programme of free-to-attend talks will bring artists, curators and industry voices together to discuss creativity, professional practice and the art market.

A dedicated Emirati Artists Pavilion will place Emirati creative talent within WAD’s international platform, increasing opportunities for visibility, discovery and engagement with collectors and buyers.

The fair’s support for artists also extends beyond its four days through the Artist in Residence Programme, connecting artists with Dubai hotels and creating opportunities to develop work, build new audiences and collaborate outside the exhibition environment.

Together, these initiatives support WAD’s wider role within Dubai’s cultural and creative economy, connecting artistic practice with audiences, buyers, businesses and longer-term professional opportunities.