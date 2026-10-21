Urban Planning and Permits Centre issues Guidelines for Regulating Industrial Building Facades

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has issued the “Guidelines for Regulating Industrial Building Facades in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi”.

The guidelines establish unified standards for building facades facing streets and public spaces, with the aim of improving the urban landscape in industrial areas, enhancing facility safety and supporting efficient operations while accommodating the sector’s diverse activities and operational needs.

The guidelines set out standards for the architectural appearance and maintenance of industrial building facades, as well as signage, entrances, service areas and storage spaces, alongside safety and fire prevention requirements. They also focus on improving the appearance of industrial areas, facilitating pedestrian movement, enhancing the surrounding environment for workers and residents, and encouraging the use of sustainable materials suited to the local climate and the nature of industrial activities.

Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said: “Industrial areas play an important role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s economy and meeting the needs of different business sectors. Regulating industrial building facades forms part of ongoing efforts to improve the urban environment in these areas, enhance facility safety and take account of the nature of economic activities and their operational requirements.”

He added: “The guidelines provide property owners and investors with clear standards for upgrading and maintaining their building facades in line with defined requirements, while recognising differences in building conditions and uses. Beginning implementation in Mussafah marks a step towards improving the urban environment of industrial areas, supporting the sustainability of their activities and their contribution to the Emirate’s economy.”

These standards support wider efforts to develop industrial areas and enhance their attractiveness to businesses and investors. They provide property owners and investors with clear requirements for improving and maintaining their facilities while taking account of operational needs and the continuity of existing economic activities.

Under Administrative Resolution No. (48) of 2026, the first phase of implementation begins in Mussafah and covers industrial buildings and facilities facing streets and public spaces, whether existing, new or under construction. The requirements apply to a wide range of facilities, including workshops, warehouses, showrooms, logistics centres, spare-parts shops, vehicle repair and service centres, and mixed-use industrial complexes.

The guidelines take account of differences in building conditions and industrial activities through three levels of improvement. Level One covers essential maintenance, general cleaning, repainting and minor repairs. Level Two focuses on the organisation of facade elements, signage, entrances, fences, service areas and open storage spaces.

Level Three covers more extensive facade redevelopment in priority locations or cases requiring broader improvements, allowing the appropriate work to be determined according to each building’s condition and requirements.

Implementation follows a graduated compliance process that gives property owners and investors an opportunity to make the required improvements. The process includes awareness-raising, advisory notices, formal notifications and warnings, with appropriate periods for corrective action before the relevant authorities conduct follow-up inspections. Where violations are not rectified, the applicable regulatory measures will be taken in accordance with the relevant regulations, with grievance and appeal procedures available under the approved processes.

The guidelines help establish more consistent standards for regulating and maintaining industrial building facades, supporting efforts to improve Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape and bringing together safety requirements, operational efficiency and the quality of the urban environment in industrial areas.