Ajman Artificial Intelligence Lab focuses on practical applications

AJMAN, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Artificial Intelligence Lab commenced today, Wednesday, under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, led by Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi. The Lab brings together representatives of government entities and members of the Programme committees to develop practical use cases based on real government work challenges and needs.

Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, inspected the Lab’s activities, reviewing the progress of the Lab and its key focus areas. He toured the participating work teams and listened to presentations on the ideas and use cases being developed, as well as the opportunities provided by artificial intelligence applications to address government work challenges.

The Lab is organised under the Programme launched pursuant to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to drive a government-wide transformation that strengthens the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, contributes to enhancing government services and improves performance efficiency, in support of the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

The two-day Lab focuses on the practical application of the Artificial Intelligence Conceptual Reference for Ajman Government by enabling participants to identify and assess opportunities in accordance with institutional readiness, risk and expected value criteria.

The first day featured interactive sessions and practical activities during which participants explored real challenges within their entities, developed initial use cases for Agentic AI, and exchanged expertise to create innovative solutions.

The Lab will continue tomorrow with the further development of the proposed use cases and the presentation of the outputs of the work teams, in preparation for identifying the next steps under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme.