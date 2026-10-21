TDRA, ITU organise UAE Capacity Building Week

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is organising UAE Capacity Building Week: From Connectivity to Intelligence, from 19 to 22 October 2026.

The initiative forms part of a partnership aimed at strengthening national capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerating the transition from knowledge acquisition to the development of practical solutions that can be deployed across vital sectors.

The event brings together senior leaders, decision-makers, experts and specialists, alongside representatives from government entities, academic institutions and startups. Its programme combines knowledge development, hands-on experience and dialogue on the policies, governance frameworks and standards that guide the development and use of AI technologies.

The week is being held as part of TDRA’s collaboration with ITU to support the AI for Good Sandbox in the UAE. Designed as a collaborative platform for innovation and experimentation, the Sandbox enables AI solutions to be developed, tested and evaluated in a practical environment guided by international standards and best practices, helping turn ideas and prototypes into scalable, deployable solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, emphasised that the next phase of digital transformation calls for a shift beyond AI adoption towards building the national capacity to develop, deploy and govern these technologies effectively and responsibly.

He stated: “Building capacity in artificial intelligence is no longer simply a matter of training; it has become a fundamental pillar of future readiness for governments and vital sectors. Today, the priority is shifting from understanding these technologies to building the capability to develop, test and deploy them to address real-world challenges and deliver tangible impact.”

He added: “Through our partnership with the International Telecommunication Union, we are building an integrated ecosystem that brings together knowledge, skills, experimentation, standards and governance. This enables national talent to move from learning to application and supports the development of trustworthy, responsible and scalable AI solutions that strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in the digital economy and artificial intelligence.”

UAE Capacity Building Week features a

eries of specialised programmes and activities combining knowledge-sharing, practical application and discussions on AI policy and governance. These sessions will enable participants to explore how artificial intelligence can improve services and address challenges across a range of vital sectors.

The event will also see the launch of the AI for Good Global Hackathon, providing a platform for the development of innovative AI-powered solutions to real-world challenges in healthcare, education, telecommunications and government services. The hackathon aims to transform ideas into practical prototypes and solutions capable of delivering meaningful impact.

In addition, the week will feature announcements of initiatives focused on developing Arabic language models and open knowledge bases, while fostering regional and international collaboration in AI to broaden opportunities for innovation and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The outcomes of the week are expected to contribute to the development of practical AI use cases and solutions, while strengthening collaboration among government entities, the private sector, academic institutions and innovators. These efforts will support service improvement, enhance efficiency across sectors and reinforce the UAE’s position in the responsible and sustainable development and application of artificial intelligence technologies