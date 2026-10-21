Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 46th cohort of UAE University

Al Ain, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a graduation ceremony for the 46th cohort of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), held today at the university’s campus in Al Ain Region.

The graduation ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a video reflecting the university’s enduring legacy through its graduates, from the first to the 46th cohort. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAEU, then delivered an address, followed by a speech by the graduates and the recognition of graduates who earned their bachelor’s degrees with distinction.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates, their parents and the university administration, wishing the graduates success in the next stage of their journey. He affirmed that graduation marks the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and hard work, requiring continued learning, skills development and the application of the knowledge and experience they have gained to make a positive impact that contributes to serving the nation and achieving its development aspirations.

H.H. emphasised the UAEU’s important role in continuing to develop its academic and research ecosystem and aligning its outcomes with the needs of priority sectors, helping to prepare national talent capable of keeping pace with future requirements and contributing effectively to innovative solutions that support the UAE’s comprehensive development.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region, along with a number of officials and guests, graduates’ parents, and UAEU academic and administrative staff members.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said: “We extend our highest gratitude and appreciation to the patron of this ceremony, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continued support for education and knowledge, and for his belief that the highest form of investment is investment in people, and that great nations are built by the minds of their people, their values and their ability to translate knowledge into impact and achievement.

“Fifty years ago, the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was not merely establishing a university; he was laying the foundations for a national vision and shaping the future of generations he believed in before they were born.”

The theme of the 46th cohort’s graduation ceremony, An Enduring Vision, embodies the connection between the university’s 50-year legacy and the aspirations of its graduates regarding their future contributions, underscoring the continuity of the UAEU’s role in developing people and serving society through knowledge and education.

The 46th cohort comprises 2,588 graduates across various academic disciplines, including 630 who graduated with distinction and were recognised during this ceremony. The remaining 1,958 graduates will be recognised at a ceremony to be held tomorrow, 22 October 2026, at the university’s campus in Al Ain Region.