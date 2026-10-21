SCCI showcases Sharjah’s investment potential in food manufacturing industry at SIAL Paris 2026

SHARJAH, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, took part in SIAL Paris 2026, one of the world’s leading international food trade shows, held in Paris, France, from 17 to 21 October.

The participation reflects SCCI’s commitment to expanding the reach of national products in global markets, creating new export opportunities for food and beverage companies, and fostering partnerships with international businesses and manufacturers.

SCCI represented the Emirate of Sharjah at SIAL Paris 2026 with a pavilion featuring government and private sector entities and leading national food manufacturing and trading companies based in Sharjah. Participants included Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (EKTIFA), Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone), and the companies “Al Mehwar” and PSL.

The delegation was led by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and comprised Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, and Maha Mansour Al Zarouni, Senior Exhibitions Executive.

The Sharjah Chamber showcased promising investment opportunities in Sharjah’s food manufacturing sector, highlighting the diversity of locally produced products and their potential to scale up and penetrate new international markets. The emirate’s industrial base comprises more than 3,000 factories, with advanced food manufacturing facilities representing over 25% of the total, supplying products to a wide range of global markets.

As part of its participation, the Sharjah Chamber conducted a series of business meetings with international companies, manufacturers and investors attending the exhibition. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation and commercial partnerships and exchanging expertise on the latest trends and innovations shaping the food manufacturing sector. The Chamber also presented its services and programmes supporting the business community, highlighting the facilities and incentives available to investors.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 supports its strategic objectives of strengthening the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economic sectors and unlocking new growth opportunities by building strategic partnerships with international markets.

He noted that the food manufacturing sector is a key industry offering significant potential for development and innovation, particularly amid increasing global demand for food products and the heightened focus on diversifying supply chains and enhancing their efficiency.

SIAL Paris 2026 is one of the leading international exhibitions dedicated to the food and beverage industry, bringing together companies, manufacturers, distributors, investors and experts from across the world.