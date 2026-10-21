Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian Deputy PM discuss regional and international developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Italian Republic, as well as ways to strengthen them in support of both countries’ development priorities and aspirations for sustainable economic prosperity, during a phone call with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The two sides also discussed a range of regional and international developments, the current situation in the Middle East, and ways to strengthen ongoing efforts to promote security and stability at both the regional and international levels.