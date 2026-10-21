UAEV, Dubai World Trade Centre sign agreement to expand EV charging infrastructure

DUBAI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAEV has signed an agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to develop and deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across designated parking areas at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre. Signed on the sidelines of WETEX, the agreement will expand access to charging at key business, exhibition and event destinations in Dubai.

The planned infrastructure will serve visitors attending exhibitions, conferences and events, alongside businesses and commercial fleets operating in and around these locations. By integrating charging facilities into existing parking areas, the initiative aims to make charging more convenient and support the growing demand for electric mobility.

Phase 1 of the deployment at DWTC will cover four locations, establishing the project’s initial footprint within one of Dubai’s busiest business and exhibition districts.

Ali Al Darwish, Acting CEO of UAEV, said: “Access to charging is an important consideration for people and businesses choosing electric vehicles. Our agreement with DWTC will bring charging services closer to drivers at destinations they already use for work, business and events, making it easier to fit charging into their day.

“As we expand our network, we are working with partners to integrate charging into locations that serve a wide range of users. This collaboration will help us meet the needs of individual drivers and commercial operators, while supporting the UAE’s transition to more sustainable mobility.”

Abdulrahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, EVP of Protocol and Security at DWTC, said: “Dubai World Trade Centre continues to enhance its infrastructure in line with Dubai’s ambitions for a more sustainable and future-ready urban environment. Our collaboration with UAEV will enable us to progressively expand EV charging facilities across our destinations, enhancing the overall visitor experience by providing greater convenience and accessibility for our visitors, tenants, and stakeholders, while supporting the wider adoption of sustainable mobility in Dubai.”

The agreement brings together UAEV’s charging expertise and DWTC’s exhibition and commercial destinations to support the continued expansion of Dubai’s public EV charging network. It reflects a shared commitment to developing infrastructure that responds to changing mobility needs and supports the UAE’s wider sustainability objectives.